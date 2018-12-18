Lionel Messi has received his record fifth Golden Shoe award for Europe's top scorer in all leagues last season.

The win also breaks the tie he had with Juventus' striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi also won the award in 2009-2010 (34 goals), 2011-2012 (50), 2012-13 (46) and 2016-17 (37).

The Barcelona superstar scored 34 goals in the Spanish league last season, two more than runner-up Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

The 31-year-old Argentine is Barcelona's all-time leading scorer, produced 572 goals in 655 appearances. The Golden Shoe is awarded by European Sports Media, an association of European sports newspapers and magazines.