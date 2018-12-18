Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Expressing grave concern over the unabated killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of occupied Indian forces, Jammu Kashmir National Front Deputy Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly appealed to the human rights organisations of the world, especially UNHRC, to take tangible measures to save the Kashmiri nation from being wiped out.

Reacting to the recent brutal and barbaric killings in Pulwama by Indian forces, the JKNF deputy chairman told this Correspondent Monday that the whole Kashmiri nation has been left crying in pain.

"No small a society like Kashmir can afford killings at a pace they are going on," he pointed out and added that the Indian forces are in fact on a policy to silent the entire population so that there is no objection to the illogical and illegal Indian occupation.

For this, innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people are being massacred, maimed, insulted, jailed, disappeared and injured psychologically", Wani said.

The situation, the JKNF leader underlined, has went to the extent where the whole Kashmiri population has lost faith in international community, because criminal silence of the whole world after the Pulwama killings, has vindicated that "might is right" still prevails at least in Kashmir.

Terming the killings of seven unarmed people in south Kashmir by government forces as a brutal massacre, Wani said that the human soul is badly injured by the incident where unarmed people are showered with bullets in open fields and left dying without allowing people to reach to the injured.

"The Karbala in Kharepora area of Pulwama will be remembered for times to come and the mayhem will continue to haunt the locals for long", Wani observed.

The JKNF deputy chairman appealed to the world forums, especially the UNHRC, to come to the rescue of oppressed Kashmiri people by taking practical steps instead of issuing guarded statements only.