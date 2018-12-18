Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffri condemned the use of force in Indian occupied Kashmir and said that India could not refrain the freedom fighters even after spending millions of dollars for this cause.

Allama Jaffri said that the Pakistanis are saddened over the killings of innocent Kashmiris, adding that those who want to see the real face of India could see its brutalities and inhuman behavior in Kashmir. He said it is really terrible that international organizations had kept mum over the injustice being done against Kashmiris as the issue persists for 70 years.

The MWM chief was of the view that India remained unable to stop Kashmiris from demanding their rights by deploying lacs of Army men. The international organization did not pay attention to Kashmir even after thousands of killing and other barbarism. “India have become Israel of South Asia by carrying out massacre in Kashmir for the last 70 years,” he added.

Allama Jaffri said that his party would continue supporting the freedom fight of Kashmiris at every level, adding that Kashmir would be freed from India soon.