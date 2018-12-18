Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces against the innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied valley. The resolution also strongly condemned the latest killing of 14 people in Palwama district of the held Kashmir.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan condemned the grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, urging the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding standoff.

It called upon the government of India to bring an immediate end to all violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and acts of state terrorism.

It also demanded to lift restrictions on media and stop intimidation and harassment of journalists.

It also saluted and expressed complete solidarity with brave Kashmiri people who have been engaged in peaceful protests to demand their right to self-determination. The resolution also welcomed the statement of OIC on the human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir. It urged the government of India to bring an end to all human rights violations and state terrorism, lift restrictions on press and internet.

The resolution reiterated that Pakistan will continue providing diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom. It reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is the core dispute between Pakistan and Indian and its resolution is indispensable for realisation of the dream for peace and stability in South Asia.

The house also passed a second resolution condemning the atrocities and killings of innocent children at the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar and reiterated to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) comprehensively.

The lawmakers from both sides of aisle also spoke on both the resolutions. “Valley of Kashmir has turned red because of the bloodshed of innocent people...International community needs to play its role,” said Opposition Leader in NA Shehbaz Shrif on a point of order. The oppression has reached its limit in Palestine and Kashmir. “Pakistan has been extending its moral, diplomatic and political support and the government needs to come up with a solid policy on the issue,” he said assuring support of the opposition.

He was of the view that the two countries need to come to the negotiating table to resolve the matter. He said 14 Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian forces in Kashmir and this oppression and cruelty has been continuing for the last many months.

Minister for Human Right Shireen Mazari claimed that the present government will evolve a policy to highlight the issue of Kashmir at every world forum. “Previous governments did not raise this issue forcefully at the relevant international forums,” she said. PPP-P senior member Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the issue of Kashmir could be resolved through plebiscite as stated in the United Nations Security Council resolution.

The lawmakers also condemned the sad incident of APS on 16 December and asked to properly implement National Action Plan (NAP) in the country.

JOURNALISTS STAGE WALKOUT

The journalists walked out of the Press Gallery to protest the attack on the cameraman. National Assembly Speaker Aasad Qaiser suspended the House proceedings for fifteen minutes.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on the floor of the house condemned the incident, suggesting to take legal action against the person who had tortured the cameraman.

OPP BOYCOTT

The joint opposition unanimously walked out from the proceedings of the house for not issuing production order of PML-N’s Saad Rafique. “We are compelled to leave the house in protest, as production order of Saad Rafique was still not issued,” said opposition leader. All the opposition parties boycotted the proceedings and did not participate in rest of the agenda.

Even coalition partner of PTI’s government including MQM-P and BNP-Mengal also asked the chair to issue production order of Saad Rafique.