The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) began its final arguments in the Flagship Investment corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif today.

Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik is hearing the case against the former premier. On Monday, Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris concluded his arguments in the third and last reference against the PML-N quaid.

On December 7, the Supreme Court had directed the accountability court hearing the remaining two corruption references against the Sharif family to conclude the cases by December 24.

Earlier, seven extensions to wrap up the corruption references initiated by NAB were granted by the apex court.

The Supreme Court had initially set a six-month deadline to conclude the four corruption references against the Sharif family.

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.