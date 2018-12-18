Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday agreed to meet political leaders of the country.

According to NAB’s spokesperson, Javed Iqbal is ready to meet political personalities of the country, after a letter penned by leaders hailing from opposition benches. “The NAB Chairman respects members of the parliament, the meeting is expected to take place after his Lahore visit,”, the spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Akhtar Mengal, Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal and Asad Mehmood requested the NAB chairman for a meeting through a letter. Many political leaders including, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and others are facing corruption charges.

NAB chairman on Thursday (December 6), while ruling out allegations of nepotism, had said the bureau is carrying out across the board accountability. Responding to the critics, he said NAB is an independent body and has no sympathies for any political party or an individual.

Javed Iqbal said NAB’s prime object is to serve Pakistan and bring back the looted money to the national exchequer. The head of anti-graft watchdog said, the NAB had recovered Rs297 billion and distributed among the affected, who were deprived of their money, adding that the bureau will come up to the expectations of the countrymen