LAHORE - The 15th edition of the National Women Baseball Championship will stroll into action here from December 26 to 29 at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town. “The country’s top women baseball teams will take part in the four-day premier baseball activity, which aims at further promoting baseball among women folk,” said Baseball Federation of Pakistan (BFP) spokesman here on Monday. He said that the participating teams are preparing hard at their respective training camps to throw a challenge in the event. “We anticipate thrilling baseball during the event as women baseball is a fast coming sport in the country which is evident from the increasing interest of female in the game. We are committed to promote men as well as women baseball,” he said.–Staff Reporter