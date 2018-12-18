Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khawaja Harris, Defence Counsel of Nawaz Sharif, has completed his conclusive arguments in the Flagship Investment Reference while NAB prosecutor will present his final arguments in the reference in the next hearing.

The hearing of Flagship Investment Reference was resumed in the Accountability Court and the defence counsel presented his final arguments in defence of his client Nawaz Sharif.

To questions of Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik, Khawaja Harris informed that additional documents in defence of Nawaz Sharif would be presented in Tuesday’s hearing.

Khawaja Harris stated that the JAFZA documents are not testified in accordance with the definition of Qanoon-e-Shahdat. These documents should either be verified from relevant Pakistani consulate or concerned diplomatic agents, otherwise, authenticity of these documents could not be found testified, said Khawaja Harris.

The defence counsel in his statement also termed letters about employment of Capital FZE forged and fictitious. On this stance of defence counsel, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik remarked that at this juncture of this reference, he (defence council) is disowning these documents.

On which, Khawaja Harris replied that he has been taking this stance since the very first day of this case.

To questions of Judge Accountability Court, a prosecutor stated that for verification of these documents, MLA was dispatched to authorities concerned but any reply was not received from the relevant department.

On this stance, Khawaja Harris objected saying that as per his reliable information, any such MLA was never dispatched. Later, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris while presenting his final arguments also stated that if taking salaries was such a big crime, why the prosecution did not present documents in this regard, adding Panama JIT relied on all the documents, which does not even mention the name of Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Harris in this regard also presented miscellaneous applications with relevant documents before the Accountability Court and stated they want to prove nothing would be hidden from the court. He also added that afterward whatever happened, the history will witness.

After viewing the documents, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik remarked that as per these documents it could not be ascertained that Nawaz Sharif had been associated with Capital FZE either as chairman or in any other capacity. After completion of the conclusive arguments of Khawaja Harris, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik remarked that after completion of the final arguments of NAB Prosecution, he would allow additional time to the defence counsel for rejoinder. To a query of Judge Accountability Court, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris stated that additional documents in this regard would be presented before the court in next hearing.

Later, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik adjourned hearing with instructions for NAB prosecutor to make his conclusive arguments in Tuesday’s hearing.