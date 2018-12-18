Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nepal’s blind women cricket team will arrive Pakistan in January 2019 for a five-match Twenty20 series, said Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) chairperson Syed Sultan Shah on Monday. He said that the first match of the series would take place in Lahore on January 29, while the second and third matches would be played in Faisalabad on January 31 and February 1 respectively. “The third and fourth matches of the series will be contested in Islamabad on February 3 and 4 respectively,” Sultan added. He said that series would help bring more international teams in Pakistan. He claimed that it would be the first-ever international blind cricket event as the series that took place between England and West Indies blind teams in the West Indies was not approved by World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC).–APP