WASHINGTON - The majority of Americans would oppose the partial federal government shutdown that President Donald Trump has threatened to let happen if Congress fails to fund his border wall, and most would hold the Republican party responsible, a new poll revealed on Monday.

US voters said they would disapprove of a government shutdown by a margin of 54 to 29 percent, the poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University revealed.

When it comes to placing blame for a shutdown, 43 percent said they would fault Trump and the Republican party, while 24 percent would blame Democrats, and 30 percent would blame both sides equally, the survey found. The survey of 1,000 registered voters has a margin of error of three percentage points.

Congress has until Friday at midnight to pass funding bills for several government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in order to avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Trump has requested $5 billion for his border wall between the United States and Mexico in the DHS budget, a request that Democrats and some Republicans oppose.