KARACHI - Action against encroachments in parts of the city continued on Monday as the staff removed the extended floors and other encroachments in front of shops in Khori Garden area of district South.

The shopkeepers were warned not to establish encroachments again or FIR will be lodged against them.

In district East hotels and shops built on foot paths around Munawwar Chowrangi Gulistan-e-Jauhar were removed. Encroachers had built a hotel and 8 shops there. The action will be completed after removal of encroachments around the Continental Bakery.

In district Central 12 shops and 25 floors made illegally near Munawwar Hospital Block H of North Nazimabad were demolished by the anti-encroachments staff.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman who is monitoring all work in connection with removal of encroachments said that action against encroachments is continued in different district s of Karachi and the concerned department was removing the encroachments from foot paths which were built again after these were removed before.

He warned the encroachments mafia not to establish encroachments on city foot paths, drains and parks or these will be removed by the anti-encroachments department of KMC and they will have to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, senior director anti-encroachments Bashir Siddiqui with his team carried on action against encroachments in different areas of the city in district South, district East and district Cetral with the help of other officers including deputy director Iftikhar Siddiqi, deputy director Kamran Abbas and deputy director Rashid Akhtar and Hamid Raza.