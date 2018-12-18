Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday expressed the hope that the talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban would end the crisis in the war-torn country.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal expressed support for the latest round of talks between the Afghan Taliban and other stakeholders to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan. “Along with the international community and other stakeholders, Pakistan is committed to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Talks are being held in UAE (United Arab Emirates). We hope this will end bloodshed in Afghanistan and bring peace to the region,” he tweeted.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed participation of their political negotiators in December 17 meeting with the US officials.

Representatives of Pakistan, UAE and Saudi Arabia were also in contact. Pakistani officials did not confirm whether any Pakistani representative was physically present during the meeting.

However, Pakistani diplomats held a meeting with the US and UAE counterparts before the main huddle. Taliban also attended that meeting. Afghanistan government was not represented in any meeting due to Taliban’s reservations. The Afghan officials understandably met the Pakistan, US and UAE counterparts separately.

The Taliban maintain that presence of international forces in Afghanistan is the main obstacle to peace but have said that issues including mutual recognition with Kabul government, constitutional changes and women’s rights could be negotiated.

Over the weekend, Washington said that it welcomed actions Pakistan was taking to promote a negotiated solution to the war in neighbouring Afghanistan. “The United States welcomes any actions by the Pakistani government to promote greater cooperation, including fostering negotiations between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and other Afghans,” a US embassy spokesperson said in Kabul.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if peace were achieved in Afghanistan, his country would be the immediate beneficiary in terms of security, economic stability and regional connectivity. Washington has long alleged Taliban leaders were sheltering in Pakistan but Pakistan denies the claim.

The US special representative for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, led the US team at the talks in Abu Dhabi. Khalilzad is visiting regional countries to gather support for Afghan peace talks. He is 14 days into an 18-day visit to the region and has already visited Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belgium.

Since taking office in September, the Afghan-born US special envoy has held two meetings with the Taliban in Qatar, where the insurgent group operates its so-called ‘political office’.

Islamabad facilitated the dialogue after President Donald Trump wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan this month seeking his cooperation in bringing the Taliban to the table for peace negotiations.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan 17 years ago and the war with the Taliban has since killed nearly 150,000 people, including Afghan civilians, security forces, insurgents and more than 2,400 American soldiers, according to an American University study released recently.

The longest war effort in US history has also cost Washington nearly one trillion dollars. The Taliban has expanded its insurgent activities and currently controls or hotly contests about half of Afghanistan. The conflict is said to have killed more Afghan civilians and security forces in 2018 than in any other year.

Over the weekend, Pakistan, China and Afghanistan held a meeting in Kabul and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their relations, deepening cooperation, and advancing connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative, Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan and other regional economic initiatives. The 3 sides agreed to promote China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral cooperation under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative. The three sides reiterated their strong resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and without any distinction.

The 3 sides reiterated their support to the Afghan-owned, and Afghan led inclusive peace process that is fully supported regionally and internationally, as the most viable way to bring peace in Afghanistan.