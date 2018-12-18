Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has helped in the dialogue between Taliban and the United States in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, he said let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people.

Pakistan has helped in the dialogue between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi. Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people. Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 18, 2018

The Prime Minister further assured that Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process.

Earlier, US officials and the Afghan Taliban convened on Monday, with the assistance of Pakistan, in a renewed bid to conclude the 17-year-long war in Afghanistan.

According to the sources, participants in the December 17 meeting have jointly agreed to continue the talks. They also comprised officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the primary agenda being the gradual withdrawal of the forces of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The sources also mentioned that the Taliban would revert back after discussing the matter with their shura (council) and then meet for a second time with Zalmay Khalilzad, the Secretary Pompeo-appointed US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation.