LAHORE:- The 51st meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoGs) will take place today (Tuesday) here at National Cricket Academy (NCA) at 11am. The meeting will discuss seven point agenda, said PCB spokesman on Monday. The item points on the agenda are PSL budget, report of audit committee, report of task force on domestic cricket structure, report of cricket committee, update on PCB-BCCI dispute, update on Pakistan Super League (PSL) and revision in rates of payments under Players Welfare Policy 2015.–Staff Reporter