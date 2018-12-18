Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Region defeated Islamabad Region by three wickets in the National Twenty20 Cricket Cup thrilling contest played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Peshawar Region won the toss and elected to field first. Put into bat first, Islamabad scored 135 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Abid Ali played an impressive knock of 47 runs off 38 balls hitting three fours and two sixes while Adeel Malik hit 21-ball 30 runs studded with three boundaries and one six and Iftikhar Ahmed struck 21. Sajid Khan bagged 2 wickets 25, Waqas Maqsood 2 for 33, M Mohsin 1 for 20 and Imran Khan Sr 1 for 26.

Peshawar Region chased the target losing seven wickets as they won the thriller on the very last ball. Saad Ali remained top scorer for the winning side as he hammered 37-ball 43 with the help of four boundaries while Muhammad Waqas played unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 25 balls hitting one four and two towering sixes and Israrullah scored 24. Ahmed Bashir clinched 3 wickets 30 while Sohail Khan bagged 2 for 33, Imad Wasim 1 for 4 and Junaid Khan 1 for 34. M Waqas of Peshawar Region was declared man of the match.

In the second match of the day, Fata Region outlasted Rawalpindi Region by 6 wickets. Rawalpindi, batting first, could score 139-9 in 20 overs with Sami Aslam thwarting 37, Zahid Mansoor 30 and Khalid Usman unbeaten 20. Adil Amin captured 3 wickets for 14, M Irfan Jr 2 for 16, Asif Afridi 2 for 29, Usama Mir 1 for 9 and Kashif Bhatti 1 for 22.

Fata Region replied strongly and chased the required target for the loss of just four wickets in 19 overs. Khushdil Shah played an impressive knock of 65 runs off 40 balls studded with two fours and six cracking sixes. He was ably assisted by Mukhtar Ahmed who scored 22 hitting two boundaries and one six. Hammad Azam bagged 2 wickets for 22, Abdul Rehman 1 for 11 and Saud Shakeel 1 for 20. Khushdil Shah of Fata Region was declared player of the match.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

FIRST MATCH

ISLAMABAD REGION: 135-7 in 20 overs (Abid Ali 47, 38 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s, Adeel Malik 30, 21 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Iftikhar Ahmed 21, 24 balls, 1x4, Sajid Khan 2-25, Waqas Maqsood 2-33, Muhammad Mohsin 1-20, Imran Khan Sr. 1-26)

PESHAWAR REGION: 136-7 in 20 overs (Saad Ali 43, 37 balls, 4x4s, Muhammad Waqas 41*, 25 balls, 1x4, 2x6s, Israrullah 24, 28 balls, 2x4s, Ahmed Bashir 3-30, Sohail Khan 2-33, Imad Wasim 1-4, Junaid Khan 1-34)

2ND MATCH

RAWALPINDI REGION: 139-9 in 20 overs (Sami Aslam 37, 36 balls, 4x4s, Zahid Mansoor 30, 18 balls, 1x4, 2x6s, Khalid Usman 20*, 9 balls, 4xr4s, Adil Amin 3-14, M Irfan Jr. 2-16, Asif Afridi 2-29, Usama Mir 1-9, Kashif Bhatti 1-22)

FATA REGION: 141-4 in 19 overs (Khushdil Shah 65, 40 balls, 2x4s, 6x6s, Mukhtar Ahmed 22, 22 balls, 2x4s,1x6, Hammad Azam 2-22, Abdul Rehman 1-11, Saud Shakeel 1-20).