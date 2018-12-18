Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan International Bulk Terminals Limited (PIBTL) has achieved a milestone in cargo handling by efficiently unloading first ever pet coke coal vessel at PIBT Terminal in just around 17 hours, saving the importer precious time and money.

According to a statement issued by PIBTL, the vessel MV. Zhongyu 89 arrived at Port Qasim on December 10, 2018 at 4 pm. This was the first ever consignment of pet coke at PIBT which is more difficult to handle than normal coal due to its smaller size, however, it was handled with utmost efficiency and record turnaround time for the vessel in an environmental-friendly manner.

The vessel completed unloading of cargo by 11.10 am on December 11, 2018 and sailed out of the port on the same day at 2.50 pm. The speed with which the cargo was handled is in accordance with the best global efficiency standards and a record for a coal vessel in Pakistan.

“PIBT is a dedicated state-of-the-art coal terminal that has already has handled over 3.2 million tons of coal and clinker in the first half of this financial year with improved efficiencies” said Sharique Siddiqui, CEO PIBT. “Our fully mechanized terminal takes an average of 30 hours to offload a 60,000 ton coal vessel which is 3 times faster than Karachi Port saving precious time and money for the importers,” he added.

He further added that PIBTL is making best efforts to further increase the efficiency of cargo handling and is thankful to the Port Qasim Authority for facilitating the company in this regard.

PIBT has latest standards for environment-friendly dirty bulk cargo handling. Hydro-cyclone type dust collectors are installed at the terminal that reduces the dust emission, mechanized handling of cargo through conveyor belts and Gantry Cranes at the jetty, and water sprinkling systems to reduce and control coal dust pollution.

The terminal is fully certified by Sindh Environmental Protection agency (SEPA) for dirty bulk cargo handling, and is the only common user terminal with state-of-the-art coal handling facilities in Pakistan that continues to operate as per best international standards of productivity and World Bank guidelines for environmental-friendly practices.