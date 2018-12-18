Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday was not satisfied with the performance of three ministries and gave three months to three ministers in order to improve their performances.

According to a private television channel report, the PM expressed dissatisfaction on the performance of Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Fehmida Mirza, Information Technology Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and National Food Security Minister Mahboob Sultan.

PM Imran directed the ministers to improve their performances and the performance of the ministers would be again reviewed. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has served as the federal minister but Imran Khan is not satisfied with his performance as IT minister.