Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reaffirmed his commitment towards developing the region of southern Punjab, it would become part of the development that the country will go through under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to members of the National Assembly belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that the people of southern Punjab expressed confidence in the ideology of PTI in 2018 elections. The PM said, "Pakistan is going to be changed for all times to come."

He said that our objective has always been to make Pakistan a real welfare state, uplifting the downtrodden segment of the society. He said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources, but unfortunately, they have not been exploited optimally. The meeting reviewed progress in administrative autonomy in southern Punjab.

It was decided that Public Affairs Wing at the PM office would be made operational to immediately solve pubic problems and address issues related to development projects in National Assembly constituencies. It was also decided that committee comprising members of the National Assembly will be formed at divisional level, which will ensure solution of people's problems with the consultation of local leadership and provincial government.