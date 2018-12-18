Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in consultation with party leaders decided to break silence and gear up campaign against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government which completely failed to deliver, especially on economic front and trying to cover up its failure by victimisation of political opponents.

Nawaz Sharif while addressing the Parliamentary Party meeting of the party in Parliament House said that the PTI government had caused irreparable damage to the national economy and turned out to be complete failure.

Besides party chief Shehbaz Sharif, the meeting was attended by the party’s MPs from both National Assembly and Senate, and matter pertaining to party’s reorganisation and activation at grass-root level came under discussion.

Before chairing the meeting, Nawaz Sharif had held a detailed one-on-one meeting with party chief and his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif at his Ministers’ Enclave residence, which was declared sub-jail by the government.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting informed The Nation that Sharif brothers discussed the ongoing NAB cases and inquiries against Sharif family and suspected that in coming days the government would tight noose against the second tier leadership of the party by implicating them in corruption cases.

The issue of Saad Rafique’s production order also came under discussion between the two and later in the Parliamentary party meeting and it was decided that party would not budge an inch from their declared position of Kh.Saad Rafique’s production by the Speaker for attending the ongoing National Assembly session.

PML-N Parliamentarians had announced that they would not let the National Assembly session smooth sailing till the issuance of production orders of Kh.Saad Rafique by Speaker National Assembly. The party had also staged a walkout on Monday to record their protest on non-issuance of his (Saad) production orders.

It was the unanimous decision in the party that the party must take an aggressive posture as conciliatory course adopted by the party over the past couple of months was taken as their weakness.

It was decided that PML-N would gear up political activities across the country and would also take along the other opposition parties to give tough time to the rulers who had failed on all fronts and lost credibility in the eyes of general public due to their wrong policies.

In the Parliamentary Party meeting it was decided that PML-N would celebrate the founding day of the party on Dec. 30 with full zeal and fervour, and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would address the party workers and activists in Lahore.

During the meeting Nawaz Sharif asked the party leaders to immediately activate the provincial headquarters of the party in all the four provincial capitals and activate the party leaders and activists at district and Tehsil level.

Ch. Ahsan Iqbal the central party leader briefed the participants about the progress on membership campaign and on organisational matters of the party.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif asked the party leaders to increase interaction with the party activists and leaders at all level and be prepared for taking on surprises as the massive failures on part of the government could push the country to early elections or force the opposition parties to launch some movement against the rulers.

Meanwhile on the other hand Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had completed consultation on issuance of production orders for Kh. Saad Rafique and most likely he would issue the same in a day or so.

As the National Assembly was adjourned for two days and would be meeting again on Thursday so most likely Kh.Saad Rafique would be brought here from Lahore to attend the session.