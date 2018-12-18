Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every possible resource will be used to provide clean drinking water to every citizen of the province.

Addressing a special meeting at his office that reviewed the Water Authority Act, the chief minister said that provision of clean water to urban areas through pipe water scheme would be reviewed. However, every citizen and departments will have to play their proactive role for the protection of water resources, he said.

He disclosed that a comprehensive law will be introduced to deal with water related issues in the Punjab as there is a need to regulate the use of canal water and underground water reservoirs. The establishment of a water resource commission and water services regulatory authority is being reviewed under water authority act, he added. Chief Minister directed that consultation with the concerned partners should be ensured to give a final shape to the water act. He said that a system is also being devised to permanently monitor the performance of agencies responsible for provision and drainage of water.

FREE MEDICAL TREATMENT

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that homeless and needy people living in “Panahgah” will be provided treatment facilities free of cost.

Doctors will inspect the ailing residing people in the evening and medicines will also be provided to them. Keeping in view the utility of this project, “Panahgah” will also be established in other districts of the province in collaboration with philanthropists.

Presiding over a meeting at his office about the affairs pertaining to the “Panahgah” project, Chief Minister said that ailing people from “Panahgah” will be referred to the hospitals for further treatment on the recommendation of the doctors. He directed that breakfast and dinner should be provided in time to the people getting shelter there adding that no complaint should arise with regard to it. Police should be deputed along with civil defence volunteers for the protection of passengers and cooperation of Punjab Information Technology (PITB) will also be obtained for bio-metric verification. Similarly, construction of building of permanent “Panahgah” should be constructed as soon as possible, he added. Chief Minister directed the police that crackdown should be initiated against the drug-traffickers and addicts. He also directed to display the devised rules and regulations with regard to staying of passengers in “Panahgah.” Chief Minister was apprised about the progress made with regard to construction of permanent “Panahgah.” Secretaries of Social Welfare and Information Departments, DG LDA, DGPR and DC Lahore attended the meeting.

MURREE INCIDENT

CASE REGISTERED

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a case has been registered against the persons involved in Murree incident. This has been stated by Spokesman to CM in a tweet. He has tweeted that legal action will be ensured against the persons misbehaving with the tourist family and justice will be provided to them.

ACTION AGAINST LPG PRICE HIKE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of price hike and shortage of LPG in the province and ordered action against those responsible for increasing the LPG price.

He has directed the administration to take action against those who have created artificial shortage of LPG adding that it should be available to the people at the fixed rates. Law will come into action against those found involved in selling the LPG at high rates, he added. The administration should also initiate immediate steps to remove the shortage of LPG. The people cannot be left at the mercy of mafia which is responsible for artificial shortage of LPG and its sale at high rates. The people should be provided necessary relief as soon as possible, the Chief Minister concluded.

NEW LOCAL BODIES SYSTEM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that devolution of power and development funds to the grassroots will be ensured in the new local bodies system.

Presiding over a meeting at his office to review progress on 100 days plan, Chief Minister said that he is desirous to transform Punjab as a model province with regard to implementation on this plan adding that steps having far-reaching effects are being taken in healthcare, education and agriculture sectors. The promises made for the provision of employment and construction of homes will also be fulfilled. He divulged that historic changes are being introduced in tourism and livestock sectors. On the occasion, a briefing was given to the Chief Minister about special projects and steps of 15 selected departments. Chief Secretary, ACS, Principal Secretary to CM, Spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, DGPR, head of SMU and others attended the meeting.

CM CONDEMNS TORTURE

ON TV CAMERAMAN

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned torture of cameraman of a private TV channel in Islamabad.

He has prayed for early recovery of the injured cameraman adding that stopping the media from coverage is a condemnable act. Effective steps are necessary to eliminate any incident of torturing the media persons in future, he concluded.