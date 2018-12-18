Share:

Punjab government on Tuesday has decided to set up a date valley in South Punjab in order to enhance dates varieties and production.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture department of Punjab, Ayub Agriculture Research Institute has also developed new date varieties which could be successfully grown in Faisalabad division.

He said that progressive farmers of Toba Tek Singh started its cultivation for its commercial production.

The spokesman said that Pakistan can earn substantial foreign exchange by exporting good quality dates with improved processing and packaging.

He said Pakistan is currently producing 5.5 lakh tons dates per annum.