Rawalpindi-The enforcement department of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has carried out an operation and removed encroachments from a graveyard in Civil Line Housing Scheme, informed a spokesman on Monday. The anti-encroachment operation was carried out on directions of Muhammad Hayat Lak, Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), he said.

According to him, Kinza Murtaza, Director Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM), Muhammad Anwar Baran, Head of Demolition Squad, RDA and Estate Management Wing’s staff conducted the operation and destroyed illegal encroachments from the graveyard.

The encroachments were in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976. Director (LD&EM) directed occupants / owners of illegal homes in the graveyard of Civil Line Housing Scheme to vacate premises immediately, he said. DG RDA has issued directions to take strict action against encroachments without any fear and favour, he said. He said the DG advised the general public to show moral responsibility, bringing into the notice of the department about any existence of encroachment if any observed by them and to remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.

On the other hand, an anti encroachment operation was also carried out by Rawalpindi Railway authorities in Tarnol and Baldher Railway Stations, in compliance with instructions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Syed Munawar Shah while demolishing the illegal encroachments along with tracks.

Heavy contingent of Railway Police was accompanying the officials as they began the operation in the said localities. The operation was led by Deputy Director Property and Land Muhammad Abrar Naqvi, Assistant Engineer Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Land Inspector Khalid Wahid Malik, Inspector of Works Fazal-e-Dehan and Inspector of Ways Ajmal Rauf. The operational team also demolished the Teh Bazari, Pucca, Tharas, illegal shops, buildings, temporary stalls and other encroachments.

During an interaction with media, DD Property and Land Pakistan Railways Muhammad Abrar Naqvi said the operation was launched to get the land of Railway freed from the clutches of land grabbers. He said the operation would continue in the future without any discrimination. As many as 4138 square feet land has been freed from the possession of the encroachers, said an official of Railways. He said the cost of retrieved land is said to be Rs 18.12 million in the market.