Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Monday to review establishment of five mother & child hospitals in different districts. Secretary for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Ranjha and relevant officers attended the meeting. Dr Yasmin Rashid said the initial grant of Rs60 million has been released. “Another Rs175 million would be released during the current fiscal year. A nursing college will be set up at every hospital,” she said. She directed preparing PC-1 of the project at the earliest. She said that Rs1 billion has been released for revamping all DHQ and 11 THQ hospitals. Under the CM’s stunting reduction programme, she said, Rs525 million have been approved and Rs1222 million would be released soon. Also, the minister chaired another meeting to review upgrade of emergencies of all secondary hospitals. She directed posting of administrative officers at emergency departments in night shifts and installation of heaters in severe cold.