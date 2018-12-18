Share:

A ceremony was organised by the Persian Department of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) to mark 745th death anniversary of Moulana Jalaluddin Rumi, great Persian poet and saint. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was the chief guest. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Consular General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore Reza Naziri, Director General of Iran Culture Centre Lahore Rezai Fard, deans, directors, heads of various departments, faculty members and a large number of students attended the function. Artists presented Sufi dance at the event. The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran and then Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi in her welcome address thanked the honourable guests. She said that Rumi’s influence transcends national borders and ethnic divisions. She explained that the death of Maulana Rumi, being a saint poet, is known as union (wisal) with Allah and that’s why the day of his death is referred to as his wedding night. After this, an inspirational documentary about life and works of Rumi was screened and a beautiful and heart touching performance was presented by famous artists. Reza Naziri expressed his views about Rumi. He said that importance of Rumi’s poetry and Persian language has not decreased with the passage of time, but instead increased. He expressed the hope that Pakistan can play role in bringing neighbouring countries closer by spreading Rumi’s message of peace and tolerance.