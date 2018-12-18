Share:

FAISALABAD-The District Administration, District Education Authority and Faisalabad Arts Council jointly organised a function at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium in the memory of Army Public School martyrs.

Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch was the chief guest at the ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Commander Pakistan Navy Officer In-charge Farooq Khan, Parliamentarians - Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rai and Adil Parvez Gujjar, ADCs - Aasma Ejaz Cheema, Qaisar Abbas Rind, CEO Education Authority Ali Ahmad Sayan, DO Special Education Ch Abdul Hameed, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, DO Secondary Education Khalid Akhtar, Officers of education department, teachers & students and people from different walks of life participated the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Divisional Asif Iqbal Ch said that sacrifices of the martyrs of Army Public School can never be forgot and would always be a symbol undeterred resolve and love with the motherland.

He saluted the martyrs of the APS Peshawar and said that this was very tragic and worst incident of terrorism and the entire nation and future generation could never forget this heart-ranching tragedy. He said that the brave children of APS made a new history of bravery and courage and the country blessed with peace due to their eternal sacrifices.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that the entire nation was renewing their pledge regarding fight against terrorism with unity and the land of Pakistan would be completely purged from the menace of terrorism.

He said that the martyrs of APS were indeed our heroes who united the whole nation by offering their sacrifices to collaborate for jointly combating with terrorists.

CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and Commander Pak Navy Farooq Khan said that by sacrificing their lives, the martyrs of APS have laid down a foundation for bright and prosperous Pakistan and shown their dedication to spread literacy without caring the nefarious and deadly aims of terrorist and extremist elements. Parliamentarians said that the blood of martyrs would not go waste.

They lauded the step of holding seminar by the education department to pay tribute to the martyrs of APS. They said that every Pakistani was grieved over this tragic incident of terrorism and stood with the families of martyrs.

They said that the beasts who are trying to promote ignorance could not stop the children from getting education through such cowardly act. The Education authority's CEO, Director Arts Council and other speakers also paid rich tributes to the APS martyrs. During the ceremony candles were lit by the officers and other guests and flowers were also laid for memories of APS martyrs.

Students from different institutions presented skits and tableaus depicting the message against terrorism and to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Later, a solidarity walk was also held from Faisalabad Arts Council to Commissioner Complex.

The participants of the walk expressed solidarity with the parents of martyrs of APS.