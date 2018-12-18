Share:

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday has arrived in Saudi Arabia along with an eight-member delegation of senators for a five-day visit to the KSA.

He was warmly received at the King Khalid airport Riyadh by the Assistant Speaker Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah Al-Samaan, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki and acting Pakistan Ambassador Zeeshan Ahmed and other Saudi officials.

During the visit, the Chairman Senate and his delegation will also visit Raoza -e- Rasool (S.A.W.W) and perform Umrah besides other official engagements.

The delegation includes senators Ahmed Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Naseebullah Bazai, Fida Muhammad, Muhammad Talah Mahmood, Khan Zada Khan, Ghoas Muhammad Niazi and Dilawar Khan.