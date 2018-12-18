Share:

HAFIZABAD-Azhar Munir, Headmaster of Govt Elementary School Kot Nawan, was seriously tortured by three students of a private college near Ghora Chowk on Pindi Bhattian Road on Monday.

According to a police source, the victim was on his way school in a car. He overtook three students on a bike near Ghora Chowk. Thereupon, they intercepted the car. The accused grappled with the headmaster and thrashed him.

The police arrested two of the accused identified as Ahmed and Intizar Hussain while the third managed his escape.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of Muttahida Mahaaz Asataza strongly condemned torture of the headmaster by students and demanded stern action against them.

SPORTS AT UAF

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a cricket match among the employees of the university to promote sports activities.

The eight over match was played between teams titled VC 11 and Dean 11. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa along with all deans, Registrar Muhammad Hussain and Treasurer Tariq Saeed witnessed the match. In the match, Deans 11 won the match against VC 11. The VC 11 played first and gave the target 124 whereas Deans 11 completed the target in 7 over and 2 balls.

Dr Zafar Iqbal said that the UAF was making all-out efforts to promote sports activities. He added that the state-of-the-art sports facilities were being provided at the campus.

He said that there was a need for developing sportsman spirit among the youth to enable them to cope with different challenges in life. “Sports were equally important not only for keeping oneself physically fit but also for a healthy mind,” said he.