Islamabad - A Senate committee on Monday expressed displeasure over absence of Minister for Water Resources from the meeting and noted that the issue of water was being neglected by the government by showing non-serious attitude towards the Committee sitting to discuss the matter.

For water, they are crying on televisions but cannot come for 5 minutes to attend an important meeting of the standing committee on water resources, said Chairman Committee Senator Shamim Afridi.

The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources that met with Senator Shamim Afridi in the chair expressed serious displeasure over absence of Minister Water Resources, Chairman WAPDA and senior relevant officers from the meeting of the committee. The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources was adjourned without any proceeding due to absence of high officials of the ministry and WAPDA.

Chairman Committee Senator Shamim Afridi further said that the ministers could talk on televisions but was avoiding speaking where they are required to talk.

The minister of water resources can come up with a gun on the street of Karachi but cannot attend the meeting of the forum discussing an important matter, Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri said.

Senator Yusaf Badini said that when the minister was not coming to attend the meeting then why the secretary and other officials will bother to come? If the minister will not come for the next meeting strict action will be taken against him, he warned.

Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri said that we are here to make laws and not for eating sandwiches. If the Minister does not want to come, he should tell in written, she added.

The behaviour of the minister and officials is showing that they are not serious about the water issue, she added On the issue of absence of the minister for water resources, members of the committee proposed to write letter to the prime minister and chairman Senate.

The Committee members expressed dissatisfaction over this behaviour and noted that the issue of water which is on high priority these days on all forums is being neglected by the government by showing non-serious attitude towards Parliamentary Committee sitting to discuss the matter. The Committee fixed the next meeting for 20 December and decided to take the matter up with Chairman Senate if same problem is encountered then.

The meeting was attended by senators Gianchand, Mir Yousaf Badini, Qurat ul Ain Marri, Sana Jamali. Joint Secretary Water Resources was also present in the meeting.

