Rawalpindi-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Khan inaugurated a newly established shelter home for homeless people at Fawara Chowk here on Monday. He was flanked by Federal Minister for Health Aamir Mehmood Kiyani, Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez and other party leaders.

According to him, homeless people would be provided medical facilities in the shelter home.

He said wheel chairs would also be arranged for special people in the facility. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed inspected its various sections and enquired about the facilities made available to the shelter-less. He said Aamir Mehmood Kiyani, the federal minister of health, has worked very hard on this initiative.

Later on, the federal minister also interacted with media and said that former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari had plundered the country mercilessly and now Bilawal Bhutto is all set to join the duo.

He said that the previous government had fooled the nation by launching development projects like Sasti Roti, water schemes and metro bus service but now the government would conduct forensic audit of all the schemes.

He said Leh Expressway would be built on every cost and solar market would also be established along with Nullah Leh. He said the government would impose Rs 20 as toll tax for commuters on Leh Expressway. On a query, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Khan replied that Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared dual nationality a big danger for the nation. “One can criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan but cannot dub him as corrupt,” he said in response to another question.

Tight security arrangements were made by police upon arrival of ministers at Raja Bazaar. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf devised a traffic plan to regulate the vehicular movement in the congested Raja Bazaar.