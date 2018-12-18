Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted a post-arrest bail to a suspected target killer, said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and four others in a case pertaining to an attack on a police van in the Chakra Goth area.

A bench of the high court approved bail for Kamran Madhuri and four others against a surety bond of Rs0.5 million each. It directed the jail authorities to release them if they were not required in any other case. The applicants approached the SHC after an anti-terrorism court rejected their bail pleas.

On August 19, 2011, at least six policemen were killed while several others injured when armed men sprayed a police van with bullets in the Chakra Goth area. At the previous hearing, a prosecutor argued before the court that Kamran Madhuri had been acquitted in three cases, while seven other cases were pending against him.

He said that the suspect along with his accomplices had attacked a police van in Chakra Goth on August 19, 2011, in which six cops had lost their lives while several others were injured. The lawyer further stated the eye-witnesses had also picked out the accused as one of the attackers before a judicial magistrate.