Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought a copy of the Supreme Court's (SC) decision regarding 'VVIP' security, while hearing a case pertaining to the security of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier, the apex court had ordered withdrawing security from people who were provided security by the government. During the hearing, SHC Chief Justice Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh remarked that providing protection and security was the responsibility of the state.

The counsel of Bhutto contended before the court that they are not demanding security for every person. “Tell me, how many police personnel have been posted for Bilawal Bhutto’s security?,” the chief justice inquired in response. “How many police officials have been posted outside his residence?”

Bhutto’s counsel replied saying, “Bilawal Bhutto’s security is not a provincial matter. The responsibility lies with the federal government.” Before the hearing concluded, the bench reminded Bhutto’s counsel about the SC orders regarding security of those not possessing any government office. Hearing was adjourned till Jan 15.