KARACHI - The Sindh government has recently provided Rs220 million to Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi to set up a modern Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research of PCMD.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary ICCBS-UoK Director, stated this on Monday while speaking at a press conference held at the LEJ National Science Information Center. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and Dr Shakil Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Prof Choudhary said that ICCBS has prepared a comprehensive execution plan for this project. “We are committed to establish this laboratory at par international standards. It will be mandatory for the staff to qualify international proficiency tests before analyzing samples from the cases. The laboratory will be operational from eight months after the release of funds at the Jamil-ur-Rehman Center, which works as a part of Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD),” he added.

He informed the media that the funds worth Rs 220 million were received on 5th December (2018) by the provincial government. He reminded the reporters that an MoU regarding “Strengthening of Forensic DNA and Serology facility inSindh” was signed between the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research (Dr Panjwani Center), University of Karachi and Sindh Health Department, Government of Sindh on October 01, 2018. He said that the agreement will be in effect for a period of three years from the date of execution and may be extended by mutual agreement in writing by both parties.

The ICCBS-UoK Director said that the ICCBS had already advertised posts and selected qualified and experienced staff for this important project. One forensic scientist and two research officers have already joined, and are preparing SOPs and protocols, he said, adding that the hired staff is being trained to bring them at par to international standards. He said that the forensic lab would have a capacity to handle 50 cases in routine while in any untoward situation extra cases would be divided among other national research facilities.

Tender for the purchase of equipment for the Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory has already been advertised, he mentioned, adding that after fulfilling the requirements of SPPRA, purchase orders will be issued to the successful bidders. The process of procurement, installation, calibrations and validation runs will take at least six months, he maintained. He also mentioned that during a recent meeting Honorable Mr. Justice Faisal Arab has reviewed the progress of the project of establishment of a world class DNA Forensic Laboratory, and asked all parties to complete the execution in earliest possible.

The Sindh government, according to MoU, has designated the ICCBS as focal center for Forensic DNA and serology analysis and training in forensic serology and DNA analysis. The government also declared the ICCBS as drug and food testing laboratory, while Dr Shakil Ahmed has been declared as focal person, he said.

Prof Choudhary also appreciated the leadership and efforts of provincial minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Additional Chief Secretary Health, and other officials for the setting up of modern laboratory that would be used as support to modernize justice system in Sindh.