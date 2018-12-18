Share:

LAHORE - A crisis has emerged after an operation against slums in Johar Town by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). The LDA retrieved 1,000 kanals of land from illegal occupants in Finance and Trade Centre Block near Expo Centre.

Slums dwellers claimed that LDA did not give them notice. “They came all of a sudden on Sunday and razed temporary structures made of bricks and mud with bulldozers. Around 15 families living near Emporium Mall are now exposed to cold weather condition and unable to find any shelter immediately. LDA continued operation on Monday and razed more temporary structures in Johar Town.

“It is utter disgrace to poor people who are already living in vulnerable conditions. We feel more insecure than ever. We demand that the PTI government provide us shelter otherwise our children would fall sick due to cold weather,” said Ghulam Rasool while standing on the rubble of his home.

Ghulam Rasool is a daily wage laboure. He denied claims of LDA that slum residents are involved in land grabbing. He said they did not give any rent to any influential people. “Instead of providing education facilities, health facilities, sanitation, water supply lines and electricity and gas supplies, they come up with bulldozers and raided against us,” he said.

Ghulam Rasool said, “I am a PTI voter and I gave vote to bat in the hope of a better future but the current government is taking action against us. Our kids are now sleeping under the open sky,” he said.

Muhammad Yaseen, a 52-year-old from slum area near Expo Centre, said his mother Zainab Bibi was suffering from pneumonia. He said they informed LDA team to stop the operation but they completed their task without paying any attention to their woes.

“We started our journey from Railway Station and we have been living in these slums for more than 10 years now. We even don’t know whose land is this but we are not involved in any kind of land grabbing as claimed by the authorities,” Yaseen said.

An elder of the slum area, Abdur Rehman, with tears in his eyes, said, “The operation was totally one-sided and without any notice so we could not arrange any alternative place. They authorities hit our self-esteem and made us feel helpless and hopeless.

All our assets are now exposed to weather and even criminals. We demand that the PTI government provide us shelters.”

The LDA claimed that these slums were set up on the state land and some people living there were paying rent to influential people, who safeguard their interests and protect them from police.

An official of LDA told this newspaper that notices were not required as per rules to retrieve the state land from illegal occupants.