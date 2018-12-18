Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday that the incumbent government was giving priority to the social sector by increased spending in the sector.

Talking to World Health Organisation Regional Director Dr Ahmed Salim Saif Al-Mandhari and UNICEF Regional Director Jean Gough, Dr Alvi said that the government had recently taken a major initiative in expanding Health Card Scheme for the poor to include 80 million more individuals across Pakistan.

The President said that budget allocation for health had been increased to 2% from the current 0.9% of the GDP towards the attainment of Universal Health Care and Sustainable Development health related Goals.

The President emphasised that Pakistan was fully committed to polio eradication and that the country achieved tremendous progress in stopping polio virus transmission, reducing the cases to 8 so far this year.

The President expressed gratitude to the international community for their support of the efforts being made in Pakistan.

He further stated that Pakistan was committed to the United Nations’ high-level meeting declaration on TB and to achieve the SDG/ End TB targets to root out Tuberculosis by 2030. He said that Pakistan was committed to strengthening family planning programme aiming to achieve pledges towards FP 2020 and SDGs which will also lead to improving maternal, newborn and child health indicators of Pakistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fight against malaria, leishmaniasis, dengue and other vector borne diseases, posing threat to the health of millions and achieve the goal of elimination and effective control of these Diseases by 2030.

The President underlined that we are fully committed for the integration of Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health (MH) into Primary Health Care (PHC) and implementation of WHO Best Buys.

He expressed desire to seek the WHO’s support for coming up with national action plan in context of universal health coverage, quality of care through family practice and nutrition, because of prevailing high malnutrition status in the country.

He said that Pakistan with the help of the WHO wanted to increase coverage of routine immunisation, achieve equitable access to immunization services especially in the slum and rural areas and to enhance the monitoring and accountability at all levels down to the district.

The President also urged that media and religious scholars must play their constructive role in creating awareness among the masses regarding polio, population control and hygiene.

