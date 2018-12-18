Share:

KARACHI - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) tightened its noose around gas thieves by conducting a number of raids during the last few days in its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

As per the directives of the higher management, a joint inspection-cum-raid was carried out on a factory called Denim International located in Port Qasim, Karachi by the representatives of SSGC’s Measurement, Sales and SS&CGTO departments along with Sui Southern Gas Company Police and FIR Cell teams. The team observed that the factory owner of the factory was involved in unauthorized extension of gas load for both power and process connections.

The team also observed that an 8” dia. pipeline was illegally extended to another plot to illegally facilitate a full-fledged Re-Rolling Mill called Agha Steel Mills. The said factory owner did not get any approval for load enhancement.

The company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations Department (SS and CGTO), Nawabshah carried out a raid in village Muradabad Channa near Dadu City.

The culprit was caught stealing gas directly for a commercial purpose of power generation. The connected load was found to be 250 Cft/Hr with 2.5 PSIG pressure. The team immediately removed rubber clamps and lodged claims against the culprit.

In another positive development, Additional Session Judge Hyderabad rejected a bail application filed by accused Bashir Chandio, who was booked via FIR no 148/2018 registered in Qasimabad’s Bhitai Nagar Police Station for running his factory unit through direct line.

Another bail application of Ramzan Chandio who was involved in direct use of gas for running his ice factory was also rejected by Sessions Judge Larkana.