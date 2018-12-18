Share:

SIALKOT-The vendors have created an artificial shortage of stamp papers (denomination of Rs20, 50 and Rs100) in local courts in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here. The situation has provided an opportunity to the “mafia” to exploit the citizens and earn money by taking advantage of the shortage.

Due to which, the authorised vendors are selling stamp papers of the other denominations on inflated rates. They are selling stamp paper of Rs50 at the rate of Rs300 and stamp paper of Rs200 at the inflated rate of Rs500 per paper.

The public are facing great ordeal in getting the required stamp papers from the local courts.

The perturbed people have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged the Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider to look into the matter in the larger public interest.