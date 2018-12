Share:

LOS ANGELES-Stevie Nicks wants to pave the way for more women to join her in becoming a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Stevie Nicks hopes she can pave the way for more women to join her in becoming a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. The Fleetwood Mac singer is set to be handed the honour for a second time at the ceremony in Brooklyn in March and she hopes it will inspire ''all the little rock and roll stars'' to follow their dreams.