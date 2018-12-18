Share:

LAHORE - Lack of any triggers continued to restrict investors’ participation at stock market as recorded traded volumes (67m) were the lowest in 129 sessions ( since Jun 01, 2018). The possibility of China parking $2b in Pakistan reserves sometime in the ongoing month of December was unable to alter negative investor sentiments. Resultantly, the index lost 276pts (or -0.7 percent), closing at 38,309.

Matco Foods (MFL) closed at its upper cap for second consecutive session, as company is in agreement with Barentz International (B.V.) to establish joint venture company in Pakistan.

Investor participation was unsatisfactory as traded volumes fell by 32 percent to 67m, while traded value regressed by 40 percent to $20m. This is the lowest traded value in 140 sessions (since May 17, 2018).

Experts said that Pakistan's equities closed on negative note with benchmark KSE 100-index losing 276 points. The market started off on a weak note only to continue the downward trajectory amid low volumes and lack of participation.

Commercial banks, energy and fertilizers stocks were the major laggards in trading session as HBL (-3.3 percent), FFC (-2.0 percent), PPL (-1.4 percent), EFERT (-1.6 percent), ENGRO (-0.7 percent), UBL (-1.0 percent), OGDC (-0.5 percent) and HUBC (-0.6 percent) cumulatively contributed -188 points towards the close. The daily traded value stood at $20 million, (down 40 percent) while volumes clocked in at 67 million (down 32 percent).

Furthermore, major contribution to total market volume came from BOP (+1.6 percent), KEL (+2.7 percent), FFL (+2.5 percent).