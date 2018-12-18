Share:

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi has categorically stated that strict action will continue against the drug mafia which is targeting our youth in educational institutions.

Addressing a function at Police Lines here in Islamabad on Tuesday, he urged the parents to keep a close watch on their children who have access to modern media gadgets and falling prey to these elements.

"All the black sheep within the law enforcing institutions will also be taken to task for their collusion with the drug barons," he asserted.