RAWALPINDI-The students of different female educational institutions on Monday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar and renewed their pledge to take their mission forward.

The ceremony held at Government Girls High School Dhok Hassu, Rawalpindi started with a special prayer for the Shuhada, followed by tableaus and speeches to highlight the sacrifice of the martyrs for the generations to come. “APS Shuhada, We remember you, we miss you”, was the theme of the ceremony in which students from different girls schools, heads of different female educational institutions, teachers, education officers and elected representatives of the people participated, to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School and College (APSAC) Warsak Road Peshawar.

On 16 December 2014, 144 people, including 131 schoolchildren, were martyred in the deadliest terrorist attack in country’s history when terrorists stormed Army Public School in Peshawar Cantonment and started indiscriminately killing everyone in sight. Candles were lit; students sang songs, performed tableaus to pay tribute to the students and teachers who were martyred by the terrorists at APS Peshawar on December 16, 2014. An APS survivor, Abdullah in his comments termed 16th December 2014 as a ‘Black Day’. “God forbid, no mother ever either on this side of the border or the other side of the border should see such an incident again,” he prayed. He wished that the nation would never a day like that ever again. His mother could not control her tears as she shared her sentiments and feelings with the students. She recalled how she spent the whole day waiting for her son until evening after she heard news of the attack on APS. “The ground of CMH Peshawar was full of dead bodies covered in white shrouds. God forbid no mother sees this again,” she prayed.

Speaking at the memorial, the students lamented that the victims were not in a war field but at an educational institution. Students of educational institutions from Westridge and Ratta Amraal also participated in the ceremony. A chorus comprising the girls of Government Girls High School Dhok Hassu sung the song “A Rah-e-Haq Key Shaheedo’ to pay tributes to the APS martyrs. Another group of students presented tableau on the song “Mujhay Dushman Key Bachon Ko Parhana Hey” followed by speeches by the students to vow that they will carry along the mission of the martyrs. The student speakers said that the incident threw several families into darkness but it also served as an opportunity to renew their will against terrorism. “The martyrs proved that pen and book are the biggest weapons ever. We have to take their philosophy forward and believe that Pakistan is a much safer country now,” they said. The students of Government Girls High School Ratta Amraal performed the song “Bara Dushman Bana Phirta hey’ to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Anaab Kanwal from Government Girls High School Westridge No.3 in her speech said that the terrorists could not defeat the nation’s determination and will against terrorism. Principal GGHS Dhok Hassu, Shehnaz Jabeen; DEO Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Aamir Iqbal; Chief Executive Officer Education Rawalpindi, Javed Iqbal Awan and MNA Rashid Shafique also addressed the gathering. Principal GGHS Dhok Hassu, Shehnaz Jabeen in her views vowed that the sacrifices of the APS martyrs would not go in vain. She expressed her sympathies with the bereaved families. She said that APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism. She also thanked the participants for taking out time and paying tributes to the martyrs.

In his address to the students, DEO Aamir Iqbal said that the day is a permanent source of pain for the nation but expressed belief that through this tragedy, the nation gained a lot of courage, determination and will to fight terrorism. “December 16 was already a Black Day in the history of the nation and December 16 2014 added to the grief and agony of the nation,” he observed. He was of the view that APS martyrs laid down their lives for the future of the students. He told the gathering that December 16 incident put the nation together. He also thanked Pak Army for uprooting terrorism in the country. He also paid rich tributes to the then principal of APS Peshawar, Tahira Qazi for how she fought terrorists and lead from the front. He described Tahira as what a principal, teacher and mother should be like.

CEO Education Rawalpindi, Javed Iqbal Awan speaking on the occasion said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the nation. “Anti-Pakistan forces in connivance with India attacked APS,” he believed.

He paid tributes to former Army Chief General (R) Raheel Sharif for a crackdown against terrorists in the country. Later, Fateha was also offered for the martyrs.