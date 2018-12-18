Share:

LAHORE :The Telenor Pakistan has announced to bag two prestigious awards for its headquarters building including Continental Architectural Award 2018 and World Architecture Community Award 2018. These two awards are on top of the building being shortlisted in ‘completed office building’ category at the World Architecture Festival held in Amsterdam this year where it competed with 17 other global architectural marvels. The 2A Continental Architectural Awards were held in Barcelona, Spain where Telenor Pakistan’s Headquarter, 345, secured the first place & won the coveted award. The second award, The World Architecture Community Award, recognizes the best projects & buildings across the globe. 345 is a true architectural landmark setting new standards for the construction industry in Pakistan. Built on 15.5 acres of land, 345 champions green architecture as it’s built with rammed earth and features its own water conservation system with recycling and rain water harvesting, a renewable energy mechanism that uses 230 KW of solar energy.

The design is also highly energy efficient with active chilled beams, LED lights, thermal insulation and occupancy sensors. The campus comes with workspace for over 1,300 people, 80 multi-rooms, 20 project rooms, and 32 fully equipped meeting rooms.