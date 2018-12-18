Share:

SIALKOT-The district police have appeared unable so far to arrest of criminals involved in major dacoity and robbery incidents and the police’s failure is creating unrest among the people, especially the traders and exporters in Sialkot here.

The district police remained unable and clueless about the culprits involved in two major dacoity incidents occurred in the houses of two exporters in Sialkot city and its surroundings during the last four days.

On December 14, 2018, four armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash, electronics and other valuables (worth of Rs3 million) at gunpoint from the house of local exporter Muhammad Sadique in Langreywali, in outskirts of Sialkot here.

Reportedly, accused forced entry into the house, made hostage all the family members (including women and children) at gunpoint and started looting.

The accused locked the family members in separate rooms and fled away with booty. The Sialkot Saddr Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

On December 14, 2018, as many as three armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash (in national and foreign currencies), electronics and other valuables, worth amounting to Rs14 million, during a major dacoity incident at the residence of a local exporter Kashif Mehmood in Sialkot city’s congested Nasir Road locality.

Reportedly, the dacoit stormed into the house, held all family members hostage at gunpoint and started looting.

The accused looted 180 Tolas of gold ornaments (worth of Rs10 million), saving certificates (worth of Rs2 million), Rs0.1 million and Pound Sterling 700, electronics and other valuables.

On the report of the victim exporter Kashif Mehmood, the Civil Line Police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery, in this regard.

Sialkot exporters have expressed grave concern over the rising dacoity incidents in Sialkot city.

They urged Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Ameer Abdullah Niazi to provide security of life and property to the exporters.

They also demanded arrest of the culprits directly or indirectly involved in the growing dacoity incidents forthwith to create a sense of security among the public.

The perturbed traders and exporters said that they are feeling insecure due to the rising rule of the criminals and outlaws in Sialkot.

They regretted that it seems the dacoits are enjoying a free-hand in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.