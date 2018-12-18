The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday has unanimously passed a Pakistan-sponsored resolution reaffirming the right of peoples to self-determination.

The resolution called on countries to immediately cease occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment in the occupied territories. 

The resolution, co-sponsored by 83 countries, was recommended by the 193-member Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with Social, humanitarian and cultural issues.