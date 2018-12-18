Share:

OKARA/HAFIZABAD/LAYYAH/KASUR-Nine persons including a woman were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a man was shot dead by son while another died in firing by younger brother in two different incidents in Okara. Police said that in Taj Colony Depalpur, Sher Afzal, son of Sardar Ali, had closed his shop and was on his way home.

Near the house, his son Naveed Afzal and his three accomplices rounded him up. Naveed Afzal opened fire at his father Sher Afzal who fell dead.

The assassins escaped. Afzal had property dispute with father. Receiving intimation, Depalpur City police traced and arrested Naveed Afzal and registered a case.

In a second incident, in village Lasharian, Akram Ali, son of Ahmad Ali, shot dead his elder brother Safdar over a domestic row. Ravi police registered a case.

A man was found dead in a field. Some passersby spotted the dead body of a 35 years old man, identified as Asghar, son of Hanif, in the field near Malang Town, Hujra Shah Moqeem. The local police took the body into custody and started investigation.

A woman was crushed to death by a speeding car on GT Road. The car driver succeeded in fleeing away. The woman, Sharifan Bibi of village 34/1AL, was crossing GT Road near Cantt when a speeding car hit and ran over her. She died on the spot. The car driver escaped. However, the police registered a case.

In Hafizabad, a watchman of Mohallah Sharifpura was shot dead by unidentified accused the other night. According to a police source, watchman Nazar Muhammad of Thatha Sikandar was performing his duty as a watchman late night when unidentified accused shot him dead. The police shifted the dead body to the city morgue and were investigating. No arrest has been made so far.

In Layyah, a speeding trailer crushed a man and his two sons in Jaman Shah City of Layyah. According to Rescue 1122, at main chowk of Jaman Shah, a speeding trailer which was coming from Kot Adu hit a bike.

As a result, three persons including a man and his two sons died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Layyah District Headquarters Hospital.

Layyah Saddr police registered a case against the driver and took the trailer into custody. The deceased were identified as Hamid, 50, Hassam, 28, and Waqas, 25. They were residents of Mohalla Asgharabad Chowk Azam.

In Kasur, a girl died after she mistakenly consumed a toxic spray at suburban Naki village. The deceased was identified as Anas Bibi, 16, daughter of Waris. She had been shifted to hospital, but she could not survive.

12 POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

Twelve power pilferers were booked. A team of Wapda checked the houses of Rai Ali of Amir Colony, Asif of 47/3R, Shaukat Ali of 47/3R, Fakhar Mehmood of 39/D, Faryad of Asadullahpur, Ashiq of Shah Yekka, Sheran Bibi of Lalaywala, Hayat of Lalaywala, Hussain of Lalaywala, Faqir Hussain of Lalaywala, Ashiq of Mehtekay Mehtab Rai, and Zaheer of Kandoowal. They were found guilty of stealing electricity. Cases were registered against them.