Share:

HAFIZABAD-Pindi Bhattian police arrested a notorious proclaimed offender, wanted for 18 years in nine murders, during a search operation the other night.

According to a police source, the murderer Sultan Mehmood had murdered nine members of a family during 2000 and since then he had been absconded.

On a tip-off, Pindi Bhattian Saddr SHO Khalid Khan and DSP Najamus Saqib raided the hideout of Sultan Mehmood and arrested him.

They also searched other places in New Karachiwala and Mustafaabad and arrested a drug-peddler Zaman Ameer and seized 25 kg chars from his possession and registered a case against him.

On the other hand, Hafizabad Assistant Commissioner Abbas Zulqarnain and Assistant Commissioner (HRM) Umar Farooq Warraich raided different places and sealed eight shops for decanting gas from cylinders.

They warned the vendors to stop this dangerous and illegal practice; otherwise, they would be dealt with sternly.