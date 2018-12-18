Share:

PESHAWAR : All Pakistan Wholesale Mobile Dealers Association has demanded of the government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to give extension in verification of imported mobiles through IMEI system for next four months in order to finish already available stock of mobile in market. Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the association chairman Haji Jehanzeb said that the government wants to impose 38 per cent tax on imported mobiles, which he termed complete injustice and tantamount to economic genocide of the dealers. He said they had faced huge financial losses due to blocking of Chinese imported mobile through IMEI system by PTA. He also said that about 80 per cent Chinese mobiles are in market already, so it would not be fair to block them. Flanked by the mobile dealers, Ihsanullah and others, the association chairman said the government move was aimed to finish the Chinese mobiles from market and to give benefits to some of the mobile companies.

He added PTA did not give pattern for used mobiles, which are available in huge quantity in the market.

He said the PTI-led government had promised masses to create new employment opportunities, but it has taken steps to close down established businesses, which would create massive unemployment in the country.