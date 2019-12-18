Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - The PTI government has made history by increasing EOBI pension by 62 percent to Rs8,500 per month. This poor-friendly step will put no extra burden on the national kitty and instead funds for the purpose have been through EOBI’s own resources. “The country has been making progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” PTI Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad expressed the view while sharing his views with Sohail Khan, the Party’s South Punjab Information Secretary. Mr Jawad said that arrangements have been made to make use of the state land lying useless, adding that 32 such sites worth billion of rupees have been identified, which would be auctioned for this purpose.

The PTI stalwart said that the government has launched various youth-oriented programmes, especially in Balochistan because the government deems the youth as the true future driving force.

He revealed that NBP invested the Rs12 billion collected for the construction of Diamir Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam, which would earn profit by February 2020. On the occasion, PTI South Punjab Information Secretary Sohail Khan said that the government has put the country on the path to progress and prosperity, adding that preparation of agreement for the construction of Rashakai economic zone has been finalised, which will bring about development not only in the KP but in the entire country.

He expressed his hope that soon Pakistan will stand along with developed countries in the world.