LAHORE - Former President General (retd) Prevez Musharraf had expressed the confidence years ago that the Army would be with him, whether he remained in uniform or not.
During an informal talk with reporters Musharraf during an event had maintained, “I don’t command by the ranks that I wear. I command through personal example. Therefore this Army is with me all along, all along...even if I am not in uniform, this Army will be with me, let me assure you.”