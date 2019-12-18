Share:

LAHORE (PR): Beaconhouse International Student Convention (BISC) offers a unique experience to students from all Beaconhouse schools to participate in competitions on an international level. BISC 2020 titled ‘Interconnected Futures’ is to be held in Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia on February 12th -13th 2020 and will be a culmination of learnings from previous BISC events held in Thailand, Malaysia and Muscat. The event will host 192 participants, with approximately 300 guests in attendance, and 90 students exhibiting their work. Regional events were held, leading to the Grand Finaleof the Pakistan Qualifying Leg in Lahore on the 28th of November at Beaconhouse Newlands. Beaconhouse Icon ‘The World is My Stage’ singing challenge was a chance for students to revisit a range of classical to contemporary music and music that influences lives. A grand number of 400 students, from 80 schools participated, from which 20 students were selected to perform in the Grand Finale. The judging panel consisted of the renowned musicians Hadiqa Kiani, Mekaal Hassan and Amanat Ali. ‘Coming here, we understood they were students and didn’t know what to expect, but the moment these contestants started singing, I was absolutely shocked and stunned! We are used to listening to professionals sing but these students are phenomenal and that just goes to show that we should be encouraging music in schools and colleges because we have a lot of talent which has the opportunity to develop” said Mekaal Hassan. Beaconhouse Icon climaxed when judges found themselves having to decide between two extremely talented and versatile singers, Romaisa Tariq (Beaconhouse Model Town Campus) and Nazeeha Afshan (Metropolitan Campus Islamabad).