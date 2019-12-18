Share:

LAHORE - Team Blue compiled six points and thereby achieved triumph over the Team Red attaining victory by a margin of two vital points during the Friends of Golf Contest played here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Tuesday. For Team Blue, their men of courage turned out to be the combinations of Abbas Chaudry and Hamid Sharif, Shahid Abbas and Rana Imran, Dr Nasrullah and Zafar Iqbal, Imran Amjad and Noman Razzaq and Dr Mohsin and Nadeem Malik. These two-member combinations compiled decisive winning points for their team through excellence in application of golfing skills. In the race for individual honors, Tanveer Karamat was the individual champion while Sohail Chaudry ended up as runner-up. This Friends of Golf Event was organised by Abdullah Sharif of Royal Palm.